Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 8,160 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $392.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

