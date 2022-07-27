Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.
Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance
Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $32.94.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
