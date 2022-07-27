Barclays Cuts Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 8,300

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 8,700 ($104.82) to GBX 8,300 ($100.00) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRDA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($108.43) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.52) to GBX 6,000 ($72.29) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,416.67 ($101.41).

LON CRDA traded down GBX 40 ($0.48) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,904 ($83.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,862 ($70.63) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($126.57). The company has a market cap of £9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 3,001.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,594.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,220.39.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

