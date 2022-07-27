Barclays Cuts Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $34.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.87.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $38.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.