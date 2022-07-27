Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €60.70 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €60.70 ($61.94) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of BAS opened at €42.19 ($43.05) on Wednesday. Basf has a 12-month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 12-month high of €69.52 ($70.94). The business’s fifty day moving average is €46.14 and its 200 day moving average is €53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

