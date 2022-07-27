BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.20

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 82781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBTV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on BBTV from C$9.00 to C$3.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.25. The company has a market cap of C$31.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

