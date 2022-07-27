Bella Protocol (BEL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.76 Million

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.57 million and $15.76 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,721.55 or 1.00006549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003823 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00029655 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

