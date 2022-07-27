Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.44. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.