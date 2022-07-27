Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the June 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 2.5 %

BNTC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,060. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

