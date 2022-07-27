Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 546 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.33. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUM. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Summit Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.