Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 5,679 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 160.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,216.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 152,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 141,134 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

