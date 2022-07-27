Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Public Storage by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $326.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.25. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $13.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.83.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.