Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.2% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

