Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $216.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.86. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

