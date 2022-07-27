Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $181,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of O stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.18%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.