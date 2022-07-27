Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $398,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $400,000.

IUSV opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

