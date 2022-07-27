Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

