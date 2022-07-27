Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,671,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 36.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. BTIG Research reduced their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

