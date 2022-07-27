Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 2,235 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $454,451,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 183.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after buying an additional 1,381,919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $45,704,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 898,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth about $29,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

