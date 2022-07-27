Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYT. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $219.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.00. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.