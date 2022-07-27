Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $971.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

