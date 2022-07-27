Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $359.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

