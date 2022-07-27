Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 2,005.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,240 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 606,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,259 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,903,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 234,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,818,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,136,000 after acquiring an additional 267,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

