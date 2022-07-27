Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €76.70 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €76.70 ($78.27) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €44.83 ($45.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €43.53 ($44.42) and a 1 year high of €69.96 ($71.39).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

