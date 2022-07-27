Binemon Market Cap Hits $1.95 Million (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Binemon has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $836,397.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001929 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000310 BTC.
Binemon Profile
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
