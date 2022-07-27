Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 12,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 17,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Bioasis Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bioasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

