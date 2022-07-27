Biswap Reaches One Day Volume of $15.39 Million (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $91.53 million and approximately $15.39 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Biswap has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032078 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

