Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $408.74 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $408.74 billion and approximately $25.56 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $21,394.55 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.37 or 0.00553249 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00256044 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001083 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005327 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00014826 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003574 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,104,843 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
