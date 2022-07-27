Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.33 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.57 or 0.00035585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $92.33 million and $5.17 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001567 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

