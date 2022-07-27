Bitgear Achieves Market Capitalization of $103,523.32 (GEAR)

Bitgear (GEAR) traded 75.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $103,523.32 and $107.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

