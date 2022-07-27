BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Achieves Market Cap of $920.67 Million

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 68.3% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $920.67 million and approximately $66,702.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007127 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005477 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004833 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004259 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000720 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

