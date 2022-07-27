Black Hills Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Black Hills has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

