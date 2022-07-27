Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Black Stone Minerals has a payout ratio of 77.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BSM stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.08. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 106,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 88.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 77,952 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 140,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

