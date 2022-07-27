BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Has $345,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,790,000 after buying an additional 208,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,370,000 after buying an additional 183,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $96.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

