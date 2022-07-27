BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Has $415,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.9% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 73,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price objective on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.90.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $205.60. 2,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.61 and a 200-day moving average of $206.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

