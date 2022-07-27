BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Has $549,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 74,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.99 on Wednesday, hitting $397.92. The company had a trading volume of 134,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,774. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.88 and a 200-day moving average of $422.63.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

