BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Has $708,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,257 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 162.2% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 196.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 422,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after purchasing an additional 279,980 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 380,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,339. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $46.14 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

