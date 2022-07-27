BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 212.9% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 62,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFL stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. 12,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,881. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $9.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

