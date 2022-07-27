BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,780,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,604,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,653,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,433,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,816,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.52. 594,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,385. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $35.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.