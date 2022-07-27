BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,052 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24.

