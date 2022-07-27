BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.86% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 350,509 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,085,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,439,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. 8,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62.

