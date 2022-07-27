BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 2.1 %

BLK stock opened at $622.94 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $624.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $697.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.