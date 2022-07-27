BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) vs. Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Critical Survey

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and Horizon Technology Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $60.01 million 4.90 $27.78 million $1.24 9.89

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

25.9% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.43%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 41.45% 11.32% 5.55%

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. was formed in April 13, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

