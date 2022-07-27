BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in July

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BNY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,589. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
