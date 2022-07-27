BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in July

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BNY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,589. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 215,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

