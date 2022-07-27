BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:THRG opened at GBX 617 ($7.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £630.49 million and a P/E ratio of 257.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 580.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 688.46. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 523 ($6.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,046 ($12.60).

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

In other news, insider Louise Nash bought 1,800 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.16) per share, with a total value of £10,692 ($12,881.93).

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.