Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $115.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $127.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.82.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $93.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.35%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,509,376 shares of company stock worth $11,004,777 and have sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Blackstone by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Blackstone by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Blackstone by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 71,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

