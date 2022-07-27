Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 318,782 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 588.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,782 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 226,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. 17,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,502. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

