Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,052 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24.

