Blue Chip Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 69,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.