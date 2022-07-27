Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 18,802 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,802 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.53. 44,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average is $148.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
